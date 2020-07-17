M Winkworth PLC (WINK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
WINK opened at GBX 140 ($1.72) on Friday. M Winkworth has a twelve month low of GBX 65.26 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 185 ($2.28). The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 million and a PE ratio of 13.86.
M Winkworth Company Profile
