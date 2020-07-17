M Winkworth PLC (WINK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WINK opened at GBX 140 ($1.72) on Friday. M Winkworth has a twelve month low of GBX 65.26 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 185 ($2.28). The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 million and a PE ratio of 13.86.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

