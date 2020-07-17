LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) versus Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Financial Contrast

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) and Braskem (NYSE:BAK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

LyondellBasell Industries has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and Braskem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries $34.73 billion 0.66 $3.40 billion $9.62 7.16 Braskem $12.72 billion 0.28 -$643.89 million ($1.71) -5.27

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Braskem. Braskem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LyondellBasell Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries 8.14% 36.24% 10.05% Braskem -13.59% -179.34% -10.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LyondellBasell Industries and Braskem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries 1 15 5 2 2.35 Braskem 0 3 0 0 2.00

LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus target price of $70.81, suggesting a potential upside of 2.80%. Braskem has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.67%. Given Braskem’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Braskem is more favorable than LyondellBasell Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.8% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

LyondellBasell Industries pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Braskem pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Braskem pays out -22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats Braskem on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. Further, it produces and markets compounds and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors, and powders; and advanced polymers. In addition, the company refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The company also manufactures, trades in, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

