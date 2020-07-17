Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 107.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 33.3% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $312.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $324.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.84.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,126 shares of company stock worth $53,035,109 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.