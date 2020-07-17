Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,044.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $312.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $324.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $197.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.84.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,126 shares of company stock worth $53,035,109 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.