Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Increased by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $140.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

