Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

LOOP opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $365.24 million, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.78. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $18.65.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loop Industries will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 641,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 30,337 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

