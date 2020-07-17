Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $355.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.44.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

