Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 8,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $1,124,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.44.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $355.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

