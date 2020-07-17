LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.02-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.895-6.895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.8 million.

LMPX opened at $8.40 on Friday. LMP Automotive has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.