Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Set at GBX 45 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) has been assigned a GBX 45 ($0.55) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LLOY. Citigroup raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 42 ($0.52) in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 45 ($0.55) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 29 ($0.36) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 45.57 ($0.56).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 30.53 ($0.38) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.91). The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

