LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for LKQ in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research began coverage on LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36. LKQ has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 33.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 8.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 54,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in LKQ by 4.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in LKQ by 432.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 384,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 312,145 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in LKQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 285,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

