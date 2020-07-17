Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,803.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, SouthXchange, Mercatox and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.37 million and $3,803.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.01928877 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007026 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,072.98 or 0.99313768 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 683,315,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, Mercatox, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

