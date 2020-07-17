Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $52.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 66,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $323,988.08. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,840.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 657,893 shares of company stock worth $3,760,717. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

