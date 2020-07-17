LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on LiqTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

LiqTech International stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the first quarter worth $39,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in LiqTech International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,911,491 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 255,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the first quarter worth $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in LiqTech International by 26.9% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,180,980 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 250,003 shares during the period.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

