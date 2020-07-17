Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18,577 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 129.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

