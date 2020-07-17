Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director John W.H. Merriman Sells 1,310 Shares of Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director John W.H. Merriman sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $17,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John W.H. Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limoneira alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, John W.H. Merriman sold 723 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $10,223.22.

Limoneira stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.84 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Limoneira by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.