Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 825 ($10.15) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.92) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC raised Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,095 ($13.48) to GBX 1,096 ($13.49) in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.94) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,031 ($12.69).

LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,011 ($12.44) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,013.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,056.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.18. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 630 ($7.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,245.30 ($15.32). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

