Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON RLE opened at GBX 32 ($0.39) on Wednesday. Real Estate Investors has a 52 week low of GBX 31 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 59 ($0.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.83.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

In related news, insider Marcus Daly acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £68,000 ($83,682.01).

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.