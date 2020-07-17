Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hollywood Bowl Group to an “add” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 220 ($2.71) in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 237.50 ($2.92).

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 162.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 202.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.97. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12 month low of GBX 15.98 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 317 ($3.90).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

