Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 85 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 115 ($1.42).

Shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.17) on Wednesday. Gocompare.Com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 42.80 ($0.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 107.60 ($1.32). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.36. The firm has a market cap of $400.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40.

In other Gocompare.Com Group news, insider Matthew Crummack sold 17,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98), for a total value of £13,896 ($17,100.66).

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

