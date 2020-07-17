Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ASG opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.13.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

