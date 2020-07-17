LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Major Shareholder Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 1,539 Shares

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $13,096.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,744.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LGL opened at $8.56 on Friday. LGL Group Inc has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGL Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of LGL Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 74,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period.

LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

