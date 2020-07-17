Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LXP. TheStreet cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.68. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

