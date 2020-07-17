Level01 (LVX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.13 Million

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Level01 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Level01 has a market cap of $33.69 million and $1.13 million worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Level01 has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046020 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.51 or 0.04857775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056360 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032509 BTC.

About Level01

LVX is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,145,897 tokens. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official website is level01.io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

