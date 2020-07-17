Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,247,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.15, for a total value of $935,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 610,376 shares of company stock worth $109,298,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $189.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $179.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,053.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.53. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $202.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

