Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TREE. BidaskClub raised Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lendingtree from $295.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.73.

TREE stock opened at $315.49 on Friday. Lendingtree has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $426.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.89 and a 200-day moving average of $266.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Lendingtree had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Lendingtree’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lendingtree will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Valentyna S. Decristo sold 104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $27,972.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,972.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 3,593 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $866,739.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,313.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,760. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 54.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,501,000 after buying an additional 279,036 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lendingtree by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 279,036 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lendingtree in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,478,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,227,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 6,683.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 59,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

