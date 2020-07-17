LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Price Up 8.1%

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.59, 1,697,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,090,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LendingClub from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.40). LendingClub had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Corp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,417,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 564,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,417,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 564,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 146.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,828,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 67,042 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

