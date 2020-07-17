Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Shares Gap Up to $2.60

Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $2.60. Leju shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 320,800 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEJU shares. ValuEngine raised Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $445.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.45.
Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.
