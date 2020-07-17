Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Shares Gap Up to $2.60

Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $2.60. Leju shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 320,800 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEJU shares. ValuEngine raised Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $445.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leju by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 135,181 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Leju by 14.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leju by 20.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 285,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

