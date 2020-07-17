Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

