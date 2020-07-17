Legend Biotech Corporation’s Quiet Period To Expire on July 22nd (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Legend Biotech’s (NASDAQ:PCVX) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 22nd. Legend Biotech had issued 15,625,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Legend Biotech’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCVX. BofA Securities began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

PCVX stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

In other Legend Biotech news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00.

About Legend Biotech

