Legend Biotech Corporation’s Quiet Period Set To End on July 22nd (NYSE:BNR)

Legend Biotech’s (NYSE:BNR) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, July 22nd. Legend Biotech had issued 13,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $222,750,000 based on an initial share price of $16.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.30 price target on the stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

BNR stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.