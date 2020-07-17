Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $7.48 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.0% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $390.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

