Lattice Biologics (CVE:LBL) Trading Down 16.7%

Lattice Biologics Ltd (CVE:LBL) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 809,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,528,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

About Lattice Biologics (CVE:LBL)

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic allograft products for use in the field of cellular therapies and tissue engineering with a focus on bone, skin, and cartilage regeneration worldwide. The company offers AmnioBoost, an allograft amniotic fluid visco supplement for the treatment of joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, as well as traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

