Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) vs. Rexford Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:REXR) Head to Head Review

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lamar Advertising and Rexford Industrial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 4 1 0 2.20 Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25

Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.11%. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus target price of $43.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $1.75 billion 3.80 $372.11 million $5.80 11.39 Rexford Industrial Realty $267.21 million 18.17 $61.98 million $1.23 33.93

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Rexford Industrial Realty. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lamar Advertising pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 20.35% 31.25% 6.01% Rexford Industrial Realty 23.20% 2.82% 1.85%

Risk & Volatility

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Rexford Industrial Realty on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,100 displays.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

