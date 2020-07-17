Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 728.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $45.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $49.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

LKFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $92,183.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,151.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,476 shares of company stock worth $238,733. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

