Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

Analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

NASDAQ SMED opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.15 million, a P/E ratio of 198.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 2.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, VP Dennis Halligan sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $60,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 287.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 56,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.