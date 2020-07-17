L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.28

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.28 and last traded at $66.16, with a volume of 85169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRLCY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

