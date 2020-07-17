Kyber Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $303.27 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $303.27 million and $82.56 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00017162 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kyber Network has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.84 or 0.04860238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network (KNC) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,552,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,944,453 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

