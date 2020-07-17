Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kubota from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. Kubota has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $83.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.50). Kubota had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kubota will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

