Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Sells $165,480.00 in Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $165,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,251.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE KFY opened at $29.64 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $440.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $2,582,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $1,001,000. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.4% during the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 146,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,858,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 147,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.