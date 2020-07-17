Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Shares Up 11.4%

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)’s stock price shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.57, 345,481 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 495,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Separately, Sidoti increased their target price on Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

The firm has a market cap of $636.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.21%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Knoll by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Knoll by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 36,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

