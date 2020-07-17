Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Trading Up 0.2%

Knight Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.13, approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; and NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.