Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €48.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €48.00 ($53.93) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 32.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KGX. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €56.47 ($63.45).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €70.90 ($79.66) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($91.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €54.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.22.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.