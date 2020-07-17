Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Analysts at Beacon Securities lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, July 16th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Shares of KGC opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $7.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

