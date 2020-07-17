Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 695.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

