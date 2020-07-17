Kin (KIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.27 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Allbit, Fatbtc and YoBit. Kin has a market capitalization of $11.27 million and $188,402.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.01887688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00091722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00189739 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001149 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000208 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001060 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Allbit, Bancor Network, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinFalcon, DDEX, COSS, IDEX, Stellarport, Fatbtc, YoBit and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.