Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Reduced by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after acquiring an additional 401,292 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 346,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 20.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,841,000 after acquiring an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $143.28 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.71 and a 200-day moving average of $138.62.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.30.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

