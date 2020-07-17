KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunrun in a report released on Sunday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 397.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. Sunrun has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $37.46.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sunrun by 40.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after buying an additional 910,905 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Sunrun by 11.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 248,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 25,680 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Sunrun by 12.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sunrun by 63.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $28,643.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 736,738 shares of company stock worth $17,694,747. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

