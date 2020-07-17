Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires 404 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.7% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,924,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $390.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.93. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

