Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KMPR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kemper has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $89.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average is $71.37.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kemper by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kemper by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

